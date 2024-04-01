Sign up
Previous
Photo 2643
Indian Runner Ducks
will be my project this month.
They are on a wine estate 5 minutes down the road from us and I love to watch them.
Here is a link about them
https://vergenoegd.co.za/sustainability/
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8870
photos
302
followers
140
following
724% complete
View this month »
Tags
30-shots24
CC Folk
ace
Haha! They are so cute! fav
April 1st, 2024
Dawn
ace
So cute to see so many
April 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
That should be fun !
April 1st, 2024
Wylie
ace
that's so funny!
April 1st, 2024
Annie D
ace
Ha ha...so many...they're wonderful workers
April 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
They look like they are beginning a marathon!
April 1st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, how interesting!
April 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Yikes that is a lot of ducks
April 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute.
April 1st, 2024
Bec
ace
I love these!
April 1st, 2024
moni kozi
That's an invasion!
April 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
