Indian Runner Ducks by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2643

Indian Runner Ducks

will be my project this month.

They are on a wine estate 5 minutes down the road from us and I love to watch them.

Here is a link about them https://vergenoegd.co.za/sustainability/
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Haha! They are so cute! fav
April 1st, 2024  
So cute to see so many
April 1st, 2024  
That should be fun !
April 1st, 2024  
that's so funny!
April 1st, 2024  
Ha ha...so many...they're wonderful workers
April 1st, 2024  
They look like they are beginning a marathon!
April 1st, 2024  
Wow, how interesting!
April 1st, 2024  
Yikes that is a lot of ducks
April 1st, 2024  
So cute.
April 1st, 2024  
I love these!
April 1st, 2024  
moni kozi
That's an invasion!
April 1st, 2024  
