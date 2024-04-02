Sign up
Previous
Photo 2644
Here they come
at 9am with the sprinklers still on and the early sunlight hitting them.
They come around the back corner of the Manor house, run all the way along the front path and stop for a while on the lawn.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
6
1
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
Latest from all albums
2636
2643
2637
2635
955
2644
2636
2638
30-shots2024
Annie D
ace
So much fun - they make me smile
April 2nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful. Fun shot!
April 2nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
A cool fun shot
April 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha, such fun - geese on a mission !
April 2nd, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
They are staying together nicely. Definitely on a mission
April 2nd, 2024
