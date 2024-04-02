Previous
Here they come by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2644

Here they come

at 9am with the sprinklers still on and the early sunlight hitting them.

They come around the back corner of the Manor house, run all the way along the front path and stop for a while on the lawn.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
724% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
So much fun - they make me smile
April 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful. Fun shot!
April 2nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A cool fun shot
April 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha, such fun - geese on a mission !
April 2nd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
They are staying together nicely. Definitely on a mission
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise