The stragglers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2649

The stragglers

bringing up the rear. They just kept on coming around the corner.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Valerie Chesney ace
They are 'pushing on'..
Such big ducks.. So many colors..
I am loving this month!
April 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
Are you doing a whole month of these?
April 7th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Do you suppose they stay in the same order each day 🙃
April 7th, 2024  
