Previous
Photo 2649
The stragglers
bringing up the rear. They just kept on coming around the corner.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
725% complete
View this month »
Tags
30-shots2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
They are 'pushing on'..
Such big ducks.. So many colors..
I am loving this month!
April 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
Are you doing a whole month of these?
April 7th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Do you suppose they stay in the same order each day 🙃
April 7th, 2024
365 Project
