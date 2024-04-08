Previous
Starting to gather on the lawn by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2650

Starting to gather on the lawn

where quite a few people are waiting for them.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
gloria jones ace
I like all of their different feather colors.
April 8th, 2024  
Lois ace
Just catching up and will look forward to more photos! Your link to more info had fascinating info! Amazing working ducks!
April 8th, 2024  
Bec ace
Wow, so still. No races. Fascinating to see all their different colours. Our local ducks look so different and usually follow each other in a line. I’ll have to challenge myself to try and take a shot without disturbing them 🤔
April 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I can imagine them weaving from side to side en masse! There would probably be quite a bit of noise too!
April 8th, 2024  
