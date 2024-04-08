Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2650
Starting to gather on the lawn
where quite a few people are waiting for them.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8897
photos
300
followers
142
following
726% complete
View this month »
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
Latest from all albums
2642
961
2649
2641
2643
2650
2642
2644
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2024
gloria jones
ace
I like all of their different feather colors.
April 8th, 2024
Lois
ace
Just catching up and will look forward to more photos! Your link to more info had fascinating info! Amazing working ducks!
April 8th, 2024
Bec
ace
Wow, so still. No races. Fascinating to see all their different colours. Our local ducks look so different and usually follow each other in a line. I’ll have to challenge myself to try and take a shot without disturbing them 🤔
April 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I can imagine them weaving from side to side en masse! There would probably be quite a bit of noise too!
April 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close