Previous
Photo 2763
Still hanging on
and showing a bit of colour. The outside walls are covered with ivy and the lavender has started to flower again.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
1
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
waterford
mittens (Marilyn)
This is lovely and I love all that ivy.
July 30th, 2024
