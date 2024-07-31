Previous
One last look as we leave. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2764

One last look as we leave.

To me, it is one of the nicest views of a wine estate.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
757% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Very inviting road. Beautiful view and shadows.
July 31st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene
July 31st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Very gracious and balanced. Almost Italian really .... very clear light!
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise