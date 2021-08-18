Sign up
18 / 365
I doubt this one will find a place
on this crowded feeder. Sorry, I forgot to upload yesterday.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd July 2021 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silly-me
Lisa Poland
ace
Oh, wow. Busy spot.
August 18th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a great place to eat!
August 18th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
So nice!
August 18th, 2021
