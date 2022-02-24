Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
212 / 365
Poppy patterns
done in PS with the wave filter.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5827
photos
306
followers
254
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Latest from all albums
211
1869
1867
1876
212
1870
1868
1877
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th November 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
addictive
winghong_ho
Colorful and nice edit. Is the wave filter generate random patterns?
February 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
@wh2021
Yes it does, there are sliders where you can choose what looks best. Very addictive and one can spend a whole day on it ;-)
February 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close