The wine tasting centre
at Vergelegen. They certainly have the most beautiful seasonal maintained gardens.
12th March 2022
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Maggiemae
I think they must shave these hedges every day! It makes such a good view!
March 12th, 2022
