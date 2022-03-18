Sign up
A most unusual tree
seen at Vergelegen. I though it looked like a few wooden bodies! What do you think?
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5915
photos
306
followers
241
following
Tags
strange-tree
Monique
ace
I see a diver
March 18th, 2022
