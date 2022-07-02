Previous
So elegant by ludwigsdiana
340 / 365

So elegant

and beautiful to watch. This was quite a poser and seemed to be enjoying itself.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Maggiemae ace
You are so close to this fellow... he hopefully will have an afternoon sleep!
July 2nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 2nd, 2022  
