340 / 365
So elegant
and beautiful to watch. This was quite a poser and seemed to be enjoying itself.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
lion-park
Maggiemae
ace
You are so close to this fellow... he hopefully will have an afternoon sleep!
July 2nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 2nd, 2022
