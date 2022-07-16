Previous
Wild waves by ludwigsdiana
354 / 365

Wild waves

seen from the Sea Point promenade.

I had to go in to CT and always take a look at the ocean which is just around the corner. There were quite a few container ships leaving the harbour.

I tried my lensbaby which I have not used in ages and quite liked the effect.
Diana

Maggiemae ace
I always appreciate the turquoise colour in the crashing wave! Just like here! fav
July 16th, 2022  
