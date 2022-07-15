Previous
Next
Rays of Hope by ludwigsdiana
353 / 365

Rays of Hope

taken whilst driving home after golf on a dark and cloudy day.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful skyscape
July 15th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous!
July 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise