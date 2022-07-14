Friends

or not? This little cattle egret snuck up on the sleeping calf who was not amused. It opened one eye and after a nasty look the egret backed off. It did come back again though.



Only once I uploaded did I notice the long colour tipped lashes and what appears to be the growth of it's horn.



As I was in the area yesterday, I went back to try and get an id on the breed but nobody was around.