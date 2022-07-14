Previous
Friends by ludwigsdiana
352 / 365

Friends

or not? This little cattle egret snuck up on the sleeping calf who was not amused. It opened one eye and after a nasty look the egret backed off. It did come back again though.

Only once I uploaded did I notice the long colour tipped lashes and what appears to be the growth of it's horn.

As I was in the area yesterday, I went back to try and get an id on the breed but nobody was around.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....that is fab.....what a shock for him !
July 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A beneficial friendship. Great capture.
July 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! Delightful capture - an instant fav !
July 14th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Aww, lovely friendship. Great catch
July 14th, 2022  
Kartia ace
Such a contrast between the two different eyes! Cow's have the most magnificent eyelashes don't they? Great shot.
July 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Don’t they eat the insects that often pester the cattle? Great capture!
July 14th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. They are friendly.
July 14th, 2022  
