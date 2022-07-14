Sign up
352 / 365
Friends
or not? This little cattle egret snuck up on the sleeping calf who was not amused. It opened one eye and after a nasty look the egret backed off. It did come back again though.
Only once I uploaded did I notice the long colour tipped lashes and what appears to be the growth of it's horn.
As I was in the area yesterday, I went back to try and get an id on the breed but nobody was around.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
7
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6386
photos
301
followers
243
following
96% complete
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
351
2009
2015
2007
352
2010
2008
2016
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
giga-pixel-crop
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....that is fab.....what a shock for him !
July 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A beneficial friendship. Great capture.
July 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! Delightful capture - an instant fav !
July 14th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Aww, lovely friendship. Great catch
July 14th, 2022
Kartia
ace
Such a contrast between the two different eyes! Cow's have the most magnificent eyelashes don't they? Great shot.
July 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Don’t they eat the insects that often pester the cattle? Great capture!
July 14th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. They are friendly.
July 14th, 2022
