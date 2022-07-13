Previous
Furry Bull by ludwigsdiana
351 / 365

Furry Bull

also residing in Paardevlei. There are only a few of these and I have no idea what breed it is. It's hide/coat just looks so rough and unkempt compared to the Brahmans which live here.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Diana

