New developements by ludwigsdiana
New developements

in Paardevlei. What once used to be farming land, is now a very sought after living space, buildings are shooting up like mushrooms. Right behind all that greenery is Strand beach.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Diana

Esther Rosenberg ace
A shame that some farming land is being used to build homes. Those homes do have pretty view tho :)
July 12th, 2022  
