350 / 365
New developements
in Paardevlei. What once used to be farming land, is now a very sought after living space, buildings are shooting up like mushrooms. Right behind all that greenery is Strand beach.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Esther Rosenberg
ace
A shame that some farming land is being used to build homes. Those homes do have pretty view tho :)
July 12th, 2022
