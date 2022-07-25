Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
363 / 365
A beautiful day
with all 13 Springbuck on show at the amphitheater.
It was so funny, they were grazing and suddenly they stopped to stare at the road. There were no people or dogs around, so I do not know what caught their attention.
This shot is taken from our main road on the estate, with Darters dam to on the left.
Top left is a barbeque which residents are allowed to use. It was sponsored by a resident and good friend, as a memorial for his wife who died a couple of years ago.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6430
photos
304
followers
242
following
99% complete
View this month »
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Latest from all albums
2020
362
2018
2026
363
2021
2019
2027
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for-my-friend-ginny
moni kozi
ace
Wow! This is such a beautiful view!
July 25th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It looks like paradise! National Geographic! fav
July 25th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
So delightful!
July 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see.
July 25th, 2022
winghong_ho
Lovely shot of the group.
July 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close