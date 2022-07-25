A beautiful day

with all 13 Springbuck on show at the amphitheater.



It was so funny, they were grazing and suddenly they stopped to stare at the road. There were no people or dogs around, so I do not know what caught their attention.



This shot is taken from our main road on the estate, with Darters dam to on the left.



Top left is a barbeque which residents are allowed to use. It was sponsored by a resident and good friend, as a memorial for his wife who died a couple of years ago.