A beautiful day by ludwigsdiana
363 / 365

A beautiful day

with all 13 Springbuck on show at the amphitheater.

It was so funny, they were grazing and suddenly they stopped to stare at the road. There were no people or dogs around, so I do not know what caught their attention.

This shot is taken from our main road on the estate, with Darters dam to on the left.

Top left is a barbeque which residents are allowed to use. It was sponsored by a resident and good friend, as a memorial for his wife who died a couple of years ago.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Diana

moni kozi ace
Wow! This is such a beautiful view!
July 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It looks like paradise! National Geographic! fav
July 25th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So delightful!
July 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see.
July 25th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot of the group.
July 25th, 2022  
