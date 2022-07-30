Sign up
Photo 368
Spotted Eagle Owl
just chilling.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6451
photos
303
followers
240
following
Tags
spier
Kathy A
ace
He looks a bit bedraggled
July 30th, 2022
