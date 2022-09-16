Sign up
Photo 416
Still going strong
with so many buds to still open.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6642
photos
304
followers
203
following
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
Tags
pincushions
winghong_ho
Beautiful flower.
September 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great dof.
September 16th, 2022
