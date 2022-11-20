Previous
The young ones by ludwigsdiana
The young ones

I was surprise to see such a big one with such small horns.

I wonder how long it takes to develop those massive ones.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Diana

Suzanne ace
Fascinating photo
November 20th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Even these look big for our standards!
November 20th, 2022  
