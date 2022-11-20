Sign up
Photo 481
The young ones
I was surprise to see such a big one with such small horns.
I wonder how long it takes to develop those massive ones.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6900
photos
300
followers
199
following
131% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ankole-cattle
Suzanne
ace
Fascinating photo
November 20th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Even these look big for our standards!
November 20th, 2022
