Previous
Next
The uglies by ludwigsdiana
Photo 603

The uglies

or Gnu as they are called. There is a rather large herd at Villeira and I think some of them are not the most beautiful of animals.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise