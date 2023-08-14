Sign up
Previous
Photo 724
Up close
and trying to get the spotted eagle owl to look at me, all in vain!
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
5
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
2403
2411
2404
723
724
2405
2412
2404
Tags
eagle-encounters
Bucktree
ace
Great capture. A very stern look.
August 14th, 2023
moni kozi
Heheee... it was looking at you... from under the brow...
Gorgeous shot
August 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Fabulous. fav.
August 14th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Love it. Looks like it’s about to sleep
August 14th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant.
August 14th, 2023
Gorgeous shot