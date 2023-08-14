Previous
Up close by ludwigsdiana
Photo 724

Up close

and trying to get the spotted eagle owl to look at me, all in vain!
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Great capture. A very stern look.
August 14th, 2023  
moni kozi
Heheee... it was looking at you... from under the brow...
Gorgeous shot
August 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Fabulous. fav.
August 14th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Love it. Looks like it’s about to sleep
August 14th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant.
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise