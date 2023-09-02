Sign up
Previous
Photo 743
Hungry little moth
which I have never seen on my roses before. Does anyone know this little critter?
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
8
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
macro-soitted-moth
Kathy A
ace
Wow, gorgeously patterned!
September 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty - I wonder , friend or foe!!!
September 3rd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
How lovely
September 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Not seen those markings before. It’s a beauty though!
September 3rd, 2023
katy
ace
No clue at all but what a gorgeous one!. Brilliant photo of it too Diana
September 3rd, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
We have those here, I have allways liked their colourings. I google the name Utetheisa pulchelloides, the heliotrope moth. Lovely capture, really like the way you have framed it with the leaves outside the lines.
September 3rd, 2023
Liz Gooster
I’ve never seen one like that before but what an incredible capture! 🦋
September 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
It has a very colorful pattern. Great shot.
September 3rd, 2023
