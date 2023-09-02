Previous
Hungry little moth by ludwigsdiana
Hungry little moth

which I have never seen on my roses before. Does anyone know this little critter?
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Diana

Kathy A ace
Wow, gorgeously patterned!
September 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty - I wonder , friend or foe!!!
September 3rd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
How lovely
September 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Not seen those markings before. It’s a beauty though!
September 3rd, 2023  
katy ace
No clue at all but what a gorgeous one!. Brilliant photo of it too Diana
September 3rd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
We have those here, I have allways liked their colourings. I google the name Utetheisa pulchelloides, the heliotrope moth. Lovely capture, really like the way you have framed it with the leaves outside the lines.
September 3rd, 2023  
Liz Gooster
I’ve never seen one like that before but what an incredible capture! 🦋
September 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
It has a very colorful pattern. Great shot.
September 3rd, 2023  
