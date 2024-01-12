Sign up
Previous
Photo 875
Game drive
through the wonderful Safrican veld (bushland) observing the animals in their natural habitat.
Now that Katja has left I finally have time to sort through the 500+ photos I took!
It will take me the rest of the month to get through them, but I will share a few of my highlights.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8550
photos
305
followers
157
following
239% complete
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
875
Tags
inverdoorn
gloria jones
ace
Wow...You captured the light on the lion perfectly.
January 12th, 2024
