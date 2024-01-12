Previous
Game drive by ludwigsdiana
Photo 875

Game drive

through the wonderful Safrican veld (bushland) observing the animals in their natural habitat.

Now that Katja has left I finally have time to sort through the 500+ photos I took!

It will take me the rest of the month to get through them, but I will share a few of my highlights.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
gloria jones ace
Wow...You captured the light on the lion perfectly.
January 12th, 2024  
