Hidden treasure by ludwigsdiana
Photo 876

Hidden treasure

in the shade of Acacia trees. One needs a good ranger and eyes while driving through the bush.

Just a few random pics while going through the hundreds.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
katy ace
Good for him to have spotted it and fabulous for you to have such a clear photo of it!
January 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
Isn't he sneaky, so well hidden and camouflaged, well spotted
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Oh my! What a shot!
January 13th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Incredible!
January 13th, 2024  
