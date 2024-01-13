Sign up
Previous
Photo 876
Hidden treasure
in the shade of Acacia trees. One needs a good ranger and eyes while driving through the bush.
Just a few random pics while going through the hundreds.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
4
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8554
photos
306
followers
157
following
cheetah-inverdoorn
katy
ace
Good for him to have spotted it and fabulous for you to have such a clear photo of it!
January 13th, 2024
Babs
ace
Isn't he sneaky, so well hidden and camouflaged, well spotted
January 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Oh my! What a shot!
January 13th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Incredible!
January 13th, 2024
