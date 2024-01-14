Sign up
Previous
Photo 877
Brotherly love
I just could not resist posting this shot of my favourite cats. They were so tenderly licking each other and it was so special to witness.
These are two brothers who were born on Inverdoorn. They are being trained to fend for themselves and will be set free in the reserve in a couple of months.
More about their training in a later post when I have sorted through all the photos.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8558
photos
306
followers
156
following
240% complete
870
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
Tags
cheetahs-inverdoorn
katy
ace
How amazing to be able to see them and get such an absolutely clear photo of them!FAV
January 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
A beautiful shot!
January 14th, 2024
