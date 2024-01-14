Previous
Brotherly love by ludwigsdiana
Brotherly love

I just could not resist posting this shot of my favourite cats. They were so tenderly licking each other and it was so special to witness.

These are two brothers who were born on Inverdoorn. They are being trained to fend for themselves and will be set free in the reserve in a couple of months.

More about their training in a later post when I have sorted through all the photos.
14th January 2024

Diana

katy
How amazing to be able to see them and get such an absolutely clear photo of them!FAV
January 14th, 2024  
Mags
A beautiful shot!
January 14th, 2024  
