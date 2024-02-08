Sign up
Previous
Photo 902
The same guy
before he took off into the sky! Had it not been so windy I would have stayed and watched longer, he was so good.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
0
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8658
photos
308
followers
158
following
8
Extras
strand
