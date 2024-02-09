Previous
Flamingo Friday by ludwigsdiana
Photo 903

Flamingo Friday

There were quite a few in the hippo pool, albeit quite far away. I was surprised to see this row all on one leg as it was pretty windy.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

winghong_ho
Lovely shot. It is funny to see all of them standing with one foot.
February 9th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Outstanding capture of them in this pattern.
February 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
A wonderful capture! All lined up for you.
February 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted ! such a fun line ,all on one leg and in a row ! fav
February 9th, 2024  
katy ace
I can’t even find the words to tell you how much I adore this one! What a perfect photo and surely headed to the top 20! FAV
February 9th, 2024  
