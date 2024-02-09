Sign up
Previous
Photo 903
Flamingo Friday
There were quite a few in the hippo pool, albeit quite far away. I was surprised to see this row all on one leg as it was pretty windy.
9th February 2024
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
winghong_ho
Lovely shot. It is funny to see all of them standing with one foot.
February 9th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Outstanding capture of them in this pattern.
February 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
A wonderful capture! All lined up for you.
February 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted ! such a fun line ,all on one leg and in a row ! fav
February 9th, 2024
katy
ace
I can’t even find the words to tell you how much I adore this one! What a perfect photo and surely headed to the top 20! FAV
February 9th, 2024
