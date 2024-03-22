Sign up
Previous
Photo 945
So far from home
I seriously doubt he would like to go surfing.
Sorry friends and followers, I had a real miserable day. I took my dearest and closest friend for her first chemo today, I am still traumatized :-(
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
14
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8830
photos
304
followers
141
following
mural-
Elyse Klemchuk
Bless you, Diana for taking your friend for her treatment. Caring thoughts and prayers said for both of you.
March 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super fun image !! So sorry to hear of your traumatizing but worthwhile deed ! Your friend must have appreciated support at a time like this ! All best wishes to your friend !
March 22nd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
So sorry to hear , yes it is terrible shock. So glad she has such good friend to help her.
A footnote, the Princess of wales has just put a video message out to say she also has cancer and is now under going chemo. It touches everyone.
March 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
That's so cute!
March 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah sorry to hear about your friend. I imagine she was so glad to have you there. Chemotherapy is not nice so it’s so good that you were able to be there with her. Nice cheery image.
March 22nd, 2024
Brigette
ace
Diana - this is a really loving thing to do for your friend. look after yourself as your friend will need you.. Thinking of you xx
March 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
What a fun shot
March 22nd, 2024
Kate
ace
You are a true friend. Hope you have someone who can be there for you as a caregiver.
March 22nd, 2024
Vesna
I hope everything will be ok, best wishes to your friend
March 22nd, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Bless you, Diana and your friend who will need your support. I'm so sorry to read this as we all have come to feel a part of one another's lives on here.
March 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Diana...You are a good person, friend to help in her time of need.
March 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great mural. Oh dear sorry to hear about your day. So valuable to have a friend by your side in difficult times. Wishing your friend well.
March 22nd, 2024
Paul J
ace
Sorry to hear about your friend. Like others have said it’s good she has you for a friend.
March 22nd, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful mural. I understand your bad mood, but you had a very important mission to complete. It's great that your friend can count on your help. Best wishes for your friend.
March 22nd, 2024
365 Project
close
A footnote, the Princess of wales has just put a video message out to say she also has cancer and is now under going chemo. It touches everyone.