White-eye by ludwigsdiana
White-eye

this one decided to turn around and see where that shutter noise was coming from. In the meanwhile I have turned it off.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
