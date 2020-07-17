Previous
African Lynx by ludwigsdiana
African Lynx

who gave us the fright of our lives! My daughter and I were at eagle encounters when we saw this wooden construction behind a fence, pretty high up in an enclosure. We stood on our toes to see what was inside. This Lynx suddenly popped up with his lunch. It is the only shot I got before he went down again. At the time I did not have any means of removing all the fence, there was a lot of it ;-)
Apparently he was kept as a pet by someone but was starting to become vicious, so the authorities brought him here. He will be returned to to wild.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Pam Knowler ace
Wow! What an exciting capture! He has a wonderful face!
July 17th, 2020  
