African Lynx

who gave us the fright of our lives! My daughter and I were at eagle encounters when we saw this wooden construction behind a fence, pretty high up in an enclosure. We stood on our toes to see what was inside. This Lynx suddenly popped up with his lunch. It is the only shot I got before he went down again. At the time I did not have any means of removing all the fence, there was a lot of it ;-)

Apparently he was kept as a pet by someone but was starting to become vicious, so the authorities brought him here. He will be returned to to wild.