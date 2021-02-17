Previous
Katja by ludwigsdiana
Katja

I decided to try a portrait with Lensbaby, but I should have checked out what to do first. I would have liked different lighting on her an her hair down. As this is my test album, I decided to post it anyway.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
sheri
Neat contrasts here.
February 17th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
She has brilliant white teeth....I'm jealous! Great portrait settings!
February 17th, 2021  
