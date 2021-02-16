Sign up
Photo 1497
Flowers from my neighbour
which I put on a patio table to get a better background.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4496
photos
278
followers
226
following
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
15th February 2021 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
45
,
sol
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely bouquet with the bokeh!
February 16th, 2021
*lynn
ace
love the gorgeous pink roses
February 16th, 2021
narayani
Pretty flowers
February 16th, 2021
