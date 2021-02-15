Sign up
Photo 1496
Some Orchids at the nursery
I needed to get some plants, and liked the look of these orchids although I would not buy them. I only have white ones ;-)
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
9
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
13th February 2021 9:50am
Privacy
Public
Tags
45
,
sol
