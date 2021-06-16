Previous
Reflections in the pool by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1617

Reflections in the pool

at Lourensford wine estate. This is a new bronze statue which I have not seen there before. I added a texture in PS as the water was just too blue.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Love the statue and its reflection. I like the addition of your texture and the frame.
June 16th, 2021  
