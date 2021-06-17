Sign up
Photo 1618
Cape Gooseberry
placed on a mirror with a decayed leaf. My bush is thriving and they are falling off. I noticed that they only get the lacy skeleton if they stay on the ground for quite a while. The picked ones do not.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
lovely-fruit
