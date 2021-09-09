Previous
Dawn by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1702

Dawn

It was a very foggy morning with the sun battling to get through. Bob
For the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/ne4PgTow5rU Celine Dion
9th September 2021

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
Very nice shot
September 9th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
The gradient in the sky is terrific
September 9th, 2021  
