Previous
Next
A new dawn by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1703

A new dawn

where the sun is battling to get through the fog. I loved the colour it created in the sky. Taken from our terrace over the olive grove.
Sorry moni kozi, you commented on this yesterday. Hubby said the song was too religious, so I changed it ;-)
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
466% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
:) I was just thinking : didn't i see this yesterday? :) as i was going to say i love the gradient in the sky
September 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise