Photo 1703
A new dawn
where the sun is battling to get through the fog. I loved the colour it created in the sky. Taken from our terrace over the olive grove.
Sorry moni kozi, you commented on this yesterday. Hubby said the song was too religious, so I changed it ;-)
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Fun shots
it-was-dawn-by-celine-dion-which-i-liked
moni kozi
ace
:) I was just thinking : didn't i see this yesterday? :) as i was going to say i love the gradient in the sky
September 10th, 2021
