Photo 1862
Too high in the treetops
for me to get a decent shot. A black shouldered kite severely cropped in gigapixel. Seen while walking around in the lion park. Bob
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd February 2022 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
too-far-to-see-what-it-was
