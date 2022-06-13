Previous
Fog in the olive grove by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1979

Fog in the olive grove

a very unusual sight to see fog only on the ground before sunrise. Mum and Dad Dikkop were under their usual tree behind our fence.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs
Very atmospheric.
June 13th, 2022  
JackieR
This is beautiful!
June 13th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh what a delight
June 13th, 2022  
