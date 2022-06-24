Sign up
Photo 1990
Flamingo Friday
I liked those ducks in the background but have no idea what they are called. I'll have to go back ;-)
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
unnamed-ducks
Shanne
beautiful capture of that flamingo
June 24th, 2022
