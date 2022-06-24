Previous
Flamingo Friday by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1990

Flamingo Friday

I liked those ducks in the background but have no idea what they are called. I'll have to go back ;-)
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details

Shanne
beautiful capture of that flamingo
June 24th, 2022  
