Photo 2122
Such a handsome fella
but not for much longer, as seen in yesterdays post.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6834
photos
304
followers
210
following
12
6
2
Fun shots
View Info
View All
Public
View
red-bishop
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love that bottle brush body !!!! fav
November 3rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
heheee... it looks like a brand new brush
November 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautifully puffed up.
November 3rd, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful bird and great capture.
November 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous
November 3rd, 2022
CC Folk
ace
He does look like a bottle brush! A very handsome fellow!!!
November 3rd, 2022
