Such a handsome fella by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2122

Such a handsome fella

but not for much longer, as seen in yesterdays post.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love that bottle brush body !!!! fav
November 3rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
heheee... it looks like a brand new brush
November 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully puffed up.
November 3rd, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful bird and great capture.
November 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous
November 3rd, 2022  
CC Folk ace
He does look like a bottle brush! A very handsome fellow!!!
November 3rd, 2022  
