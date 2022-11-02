Previous
Next
Fortunately he does not have a mirror! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2121

Fortunately he does not have a mirror!

It's that time of the year where the red bishops lose their mating colours!

The wind was howling and the reeds were swaying, I therefore could not get a clear shot of this poor fellow.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
581% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Its good that you kept trying. Both photos have so much to commend them! You have done so well!
November 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise