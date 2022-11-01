Previous
Embracing my grey hair by ludwigsdiana
Embracing my grey hair

after being to the hairdresser and having my ponytail cut on my birthday last week!

A new year and a new look. I had to take this selfie as Katja is not around ;-)
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani
It’s a good look
November 1st, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Looks great, in fact you look blonde not grey.
November 1st, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh that's platinum blond and poker straight. I'm soooo envious you beautiful lady!!
November 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You are totally white haired and so elegant! Your eyes are wide in your face and beautifully captured! fav
November 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
What a lovely selfie
November 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
You look wonderful! A lovely elegant lady! Sending virtual hugs!
November 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Belated many happy returns of the day!
November 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely selfie, nice to see you! Such elegance and I love your white/blond hair.- colour and style.
November 1st, 2022  
