Photo 2120
Embracing my grey hair
after being to the hairdresser and having my ponytail cut on my birthday last week!
A new year and a new look. I had to take this selfie as Katja is not around ;-)
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
8
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6826
photos
304
followers
208
following
580% complete
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2119
461
2117
2125
2120
462
2118
2126
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
short-hair-now
narayani
It’s a good look
November 1st, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Looks great, in fact you look blonde not grey.
November 1st, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oh that's platinum blond and poker straight. I'm soooo envious you beautiful lady!!
November 1st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You are totally white haired and so elegant! Your eyes are wide in your face and beautifully captured! fav
November 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
What a lovely selfie
November 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
You look wonderful! A lovely elegant lady! Sending virtual hugs!
November 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Belated many happy returns of the day!
November 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely selfie, nice to see you! Such elegance and I love your white/blond hair.- colour and style.
November 1st, 2022
