Photo 2119
The last one of junior
for the time being. His parents are keeping a watchful eye from the corners.
I will still be following his progress and just post an occasional shot.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6822
photos
304
followers
208
following
Views
3
Album
Fun shots
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th October 2022 8:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
dikkop-olive-grove
