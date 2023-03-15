Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2254
Floating around
in a stiff breeze!
I went for a walk around one of our dams to see if there is anything worth capturing. I did find, and had quite a fun outing. To be continued.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7362
photos
313
followers
186
following
617% complete
View this month »
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
Latest from all albums
595
2259
2253
2251
2254
2252
596
2260
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-knobbed-coot
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely and the water does look a bit ruffled!
March 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close