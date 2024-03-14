Sign up
Previous
Photo 2619
It has such huge feet
to be able to walk on those mossy grasses, I could not get one mid air though.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8796
photos
303
followers
139
following
717% complete
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
african-purple-swamphen
Christina
ace
Fabulous focus and details. Do you know the name of it?
March 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
They are strange looking birds aren't they
March 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
@christinav
It's in my tags Christina, african purple swamphen ;-)
March 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
@onewing
Strange when one sees the feet Babs, otherwise very beautiful birds ;-)
March 14th, 2024
Carole G
ace
Looks very like our pukekos
March 14th, 2024
