It has such huge feet by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2619

It has such huge feet

to be able to walk on those mossy grasses, I could not get one mid air though.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christina ace
Fabulous focus and details. Do you know the name of it?
March 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
They are strange looking birds aren't they
March 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
@christinav It's in my tags Christina, african purple swamphen ;-)
March 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
@onewing Strange when one sees the feet Babs, otherwise very beautiful birds ;-)
March 14th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Looks very like our pukekos
March 14th, 2024  
