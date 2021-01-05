Sign up
Photo 1453
Snack for the Boa
seen at Eagle encounters. This boa had been confiscated from someone who had it as a pet when it was a baby. It now lives a happy life at eagle encounters. I just took two shots and had to leave as I could not watch this.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Special to me
DMC-TZ80
30th December 2020 4:23pm
Milanie
ace
What great focusing
January 5th, 2021
Kat
Really nice marking and colour
January 5th, 2021
