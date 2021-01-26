Sign up
Dikkop hiding
To prevent flooding onto our properties along the olive grove, there is a trench with pipes leading to the dam. The pipes have been covered with stones. The Dikkops love sitting on these warm stones. Rather funny to see the faces pop up from there.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4433
photos
276
followers
221
following
403% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
11th January 2021 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkop-trench-face-only
