Previous
Next
Ducks love water by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1475

Ducks love water

not sure if these White faced Ducks were thirsty or just wanted to cool off. They sure spilled a lot of it.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Or they were just having fun! nice shot.
January 27th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha that's so funny
January 27th, 2021  
Taffy ace
These are beautiful!
January 27th, 2021  
Babs ace
Ha ha I think they need a bigger bird bath.
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise